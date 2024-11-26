History of Mahaska County’s ‘Eggs & Issues’ (Now ‘Coffee & Conversation’) For 2025

The community gathering known today as Coffee & Conversation has a storied history under its former name, Eggs & Issues. For decades, this beloved event provided Mahaska County residents with a platform to connect with their elected officials, discuss pressing concerns, and learn more about policies affecting the local, state, and national levels.

The format of Eggs & Issues typically involved informal, early-morning gatherings where attendees could enjoy a hearty breakfast—hence the name—while engaging directly with representatives. Events were often structured with brief updates from speakers, followed by interactive Q&A sessions that allowed residents to voice their opinions and seek clarifications on matters of public interest.

Key figures in these forums included Iowa state legislators, Mahaska County officials, and leaders from various community organizations. Topics discussed ranged from budget planning and education reform to infrastructure projects and public safety initiatives. Eggs & Issues served as a direct conduit for transparency and civic engagement, aligning with the values of open governance and community dialogue.

Over time, the Mahaska Chamber & Development Group decided to rebrand the event, adapting it to modern needs and preferences while maintaining its core mission. The new Coffee & Conversation name reflects a shift toward a more inclusive and relaxed atmosphere, focusing on fostering meaningful discussions over coffee provided by generous sponsors like MidWestOne Bank.

Despite the name change, the essence of the program remains unchanged. It continues to be a vital platform where residents can interact with public officials such as Iowa Senate members Ken Rozenboom and Adrian Dickey, Iowa House members Helena Hayes and Barb Kniff-McCulla, as well as local leaders from education, healthcare, and law enforcement sectors. The expanded scope ensures a broader range of voices and subjects are represented, keeping the community informed and engaged.

For longtime attendees, Coffee & Conversation is a nod to the rich tradition of civic participation cultivated by Eggs & Issues. For newcomers, it offers an inviting space to connect with leaders and neighbors, fostering a stronger sense of community.

The dates for Coffee & Conversation and panel speakers are as follows:

January 11, 2025- City of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County

January 25, 2025 – Iowa Senate #19 Ken Rozenboom and Iowa Senate #44 Adrian Dickey Iowa House #88 Helena Hayes and Iowa House #37 Barb Kniff-McCulla

February 8, 2025 – Mahaska County Schools

February 22, 2025 – Iowa Senate #19 Ken Rozenboom and Iowa Senate #44 Adrian Dickey Iowa House #88 Helena Hayes and Iowa House #37 Barb Kniff-McCulla

March 8, 2025- Mahaska Health, EMA, Sheriff/Police Department

March 22, 2025 – Iowa Senate #19 Ken Rozenboom and Iowa Senate #44 Adrian Dickey Iowa House #88 Helena Hayes and Iowa House #37 Barb Kniff-McCulla

