Herman Wyngarden

October 31, 1923 – June 16, 2020

Pella (Oskaloosa), Iowa | Age 96

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Herman Wyngarden, 96, of Pella and formerly of Oskaloosa, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Cottages at Hearthstone in Pella. He was born October 31, 1923, in Mahaska County the son of John and Nettie Veerman Wyngarden.

Herman attended country school in Mahaska County. When Herman was a teenager his father passed away and he stayed home to help on the family farm.

In 1945, Herman enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps. He was honorably discharged from military service in 1946.

Herman returned to Oskaloosa and went to work for McGregor’s Furniture in Oskaloosa.

On March 12, 1948, he was united in marriage to Blanche DePrenger at the Ebenezer Reformed Church in Leighton. To this union 2 children were born, Denise and Doyle. Herman and Blanche’s “second daughter” is Marti Powell Reed.

In 1949, Herman went into the oil business. He started out working for Skelly Oil and Home Oil. He later bought the Standard Oil on 6th Avenue East in Oskaloosa from Rex Johnson. In 1977, he bought the Conoco Bulk Plant on ‘G’ Avenue West. With Blanche as his impeccable bookkeeper, he knew that in 1985 he had hauled and delivered more than 1.7 million gallons of petroleum products. In 1986, he sold the business but continued to work for the new owners until his retirement in 1992.

In retirement he enjoyed getting back to his farming roots by helping his son-in-law Glenn on the farm. He was a lifelong active member of Central Reformed Church in Oskaloosa. He was also a member of the Oskaloosa American Legion Post 34 where he was a faithful member of the honor guard at countless funerals and flag raising events around town, a member of Red Rock Threshers, Nelson Pioneer Farm Board, Shady Lodge Board, Hawkeye Cree Camper Club, Dutch Master’s Auto Club, and the Jaycees.

Herman enjoyed restoring and driving antique tractors, golfing in retirement, playing shuffleboard and Bocce Ball. He and Blanche also enjoyed riding motorcycles and camping. The two of them enjoyed 21 winters in Texas. After many years in Oskaloosa Herman and Blanche moved to Pella to be closer to their daughter. On May 11, 2014, Blanche died. Herman remained in Pella and came to enjoy the years he spent there. Herman will be remembered for his strong work ethic, high standards, and his love for God, his family, and his country.

His family includes his two children and their spouses, Denise (& Glenn) Van Wyk of Pella, Doyle (& Karla) (Nunnikhoven) Wyngarden of Puyallup, Washington; five grandchildren and their spouses: Shalene (& Kyle) Zylstra, Shane (& Abby) Van Wyk, Cameron (& Sydnee) Van Wyk, Samantha (& Jason) Sechrist, and Meagan (& Woody) Bowman; thirteen great grandchildren: Lydia, Aidan, Norah, and Gerrit Zylstra, Addison, Jenna, and Owen Van Wyk, Zackary, Tyeson, LillyMay, and Klyde Van Wyk, Olivia and Brodie Sechrist; and a great granddaughter due in August; two sisters in law, Esther DePrenger (Mark’s widow) of Illinois, and Wanda (& Tom) Stangl (Warren DePrenger’s widow) of Pella; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Herman was preceded in death by his parents; his step father, Paul Grandia; his parents in law, John and Dena DePrenger; a brother and his wife, Elmer and Nellie Wyngarden; a sister and her husband, Wilma and Dale Roorda; two brothers in law, Mark DePrenger and Warren DePrenger.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. in the Central Reformed Church in Oskaloosa with Reverend Jon Nelson officiating.

There will be a family prayer service at 5:45 Friday evening in the east wing of the church.

Military honors will be given by members of the Oskaloosa American Legion and V.F.W.

A private family burial will be held in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

The funeral service will be live streamed at the funeral home’s YouTube Channel for those wishing to support the family from a distance.

Visitation will begin Friday after 11 a.m. in the Central Reformed Church in Oskaloosa. The family will be at the church on Friday evening from 4 p.m. until service time at 6 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Central Reformed Church or P.E.T. of Leighton.

