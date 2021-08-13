Heat Not Slowing Down Enthusasium For Football

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa High School Head Varsity Football Coach Brett Doud is helping his squad through some of the hottest days of late summer to prepare them for fall contests.

The Indian’s season officially gets underway when they travel to Ottumwa on August 27th, 2021, facing the Bulldogs.

The team is a little low on numbers this year, even with bringing in members from the Tri-County football program this year. “The kids that we have, have great attitudes. They are working extremely hard,” says Doud.

When it comes to knocking off the rust from summer, Doud says it’s a challenge. “I think it stems back to making sure the kids were working hard during the offseason, and the kids that put the time in in the offseason, there’s going to be less rust to knock off.”

“Offensively, we’ll also have a little bit of a different look, just because we have different personnel this year,” says Doud.

The Indians play their first home game at Statesmen Community Stadium on September 3rd, when they take on Knoxville.