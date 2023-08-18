Groundbreaking Set for Oskaloosa Entertainment & Sports Complex

LENA, Ill., August 18, 2023 — The media and public are invited to a groundbreaking event for a new entertainment and sports complex in Oskaloosa, Iowa, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 23.

Trio Entertainment Venue, a project from EVOLVE Hospitality, will include a three-screen movie theater, restaurant/bar, indoor tennis (2) and pickleball (4) courts, and golf simulators, is slated to open in late-fall 2024 south of the city’s Fairfield Inn, which is also managed by EVOLVE Hospitality.

“We’re excited to have the community’s support for this project,” said EVOLVE Hospitality President Matt Jacobs. “Trio will provide jobs, a high-quality entertainment center and varied sports recreation for community members. We take pride in developing and managing properties that bring value to the community.”

Jacobs and Oskaloosa Mayor David Krutzfeldt will speak at the groundbreaking.

Trio Entertainment Venue, located across from The Fairfield Inn & Suites on Coal Mine Loop in Oskaloosa, will include a bar and grill casual dining restaurant with a sports-focused atmosphere and indoor/outdoor seating options for up to 200.

With more than 45 years in the hospitality industry, EVOLVE Hospitality leadership encompasses all the traditional functions of that industry to offer property development, third-party management and general consulting on projects ranging from hotels and restaurants to convenience stores and senior living facilities. Learn more about the company at evolvehosp.com.