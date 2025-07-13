Griffiths Takes Two Wins As SIS Returns To Racing

By: Jerry Mackey

Oskaloosa, Iowa: After two rain outs and a scheduled week off, racing returned to the Southern Iowa Speedway on Wednesday night as Teeter Construction and Dirt Works and J. Teeter Trucking presented Kids night with 10G Racing (Dustin Griffiths) and Scharky Frame providing the kids with loads of prizes. In addition the Vintage Race Cars made their second trip of the season to the Southern Iowa Speedway with 10 really nice throw back race cars were in attendance.

The Mid States Machine Stock Cars took the green for their main event with veteran racer, Nathan Wood leading in the early going. Wood was overtaken on lap 5 by 4th starting Dustin Griffiths who went on to record his first win of the night. Wood and Maguire DeJong raced several laps with the second position up for grabs. Wood was able to hold off DeJong for second in the feature event.

Griffiths completed his night by scoring the win in the evenings night cap, The Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks. The 10G of Griffiths took the green for the main event in the 3rd row and quickly shot to the front overtaking early leader Keaton Gordon and sailed on to the win. Gordon held off a fast closing Brayden Wood who had raced from the tail following an early race incident.

Maguire DeJong took advantage of a front row start in the Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmods and dominated the caution free main event. DeJong took the impressive win ahead of Colton Livezey and Kyle Harwood, the two New Sharon drivers had a great race for the runner up spot.

Oskaloosa’s very own Katelyn Watts scored her second feature win of the season in the Stout Trucking Sport Compact main event. Watts led early before Seth Meinders took over the lead but Watts refused to be rattled and she settled back in and retook the race lead as the field took the white flag. Watts took the very popular win ahead of Seth Meinders and Clayton Webster.

Tyler Graves took another win in the NAPA Store of Albia Non Wing Sprint cars. Graves held off Nathan James for the win.

The Vintage Late Models brought a very nice field of 10 very good looking throw back Late Models to Oskaloosa on Wednesday night. Bert McDaniel drove his Curt Hansen tribute car to the win ahead of the sharp looking Sanger Chassis Camaro driven by Dino Rodish. A big thank you goes out to John Hunnell of Des Moines for organizing the Vintage Club appearance at Oskaloosa and the Vintage Cars will return to the Fall Challenge on Saturday, October 11.

During Intermission the 2025 Southern Iowa Speedway Hall of Fame Class was introduced, the honorees are Ken Walton, Merv Chandler, Kerry Schark, Scott VanBuskirk and Mike Robinson.

The Southern Iowa Speedway is set to host two big nights of racing during the 2025 Southern Iowa Fair. The 7th Annual Caleb Hammond Memorial sponsored by Outer Limits Truck Repair will be held on Wednesday, July 16th. All 5 regular classes will be in action racing for a huge purse. Thursday the 17th the Southern Iowa Fair will welcome the return of Sprint Car Racing as the traveling 360 Sprint Car Series, the Sprint Invaders will tackle the Mahaska County Monster ½ mile, in addition the Hobby Stocks and Stock Cars will race for another huge purse. The Thursday race program will be sponsored by our friends at Kraig Ford of Oskaloosa. Both nights the action will get underway with hot laps taking to the track at 7:15 with racing to follow.

Southern Iowa Speedway

Feature Results (top Five)

July 9

Mid States Machine Stock Cars

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

52 Nathan Wood-Sigourney

30M Maguire DeJong-Montezuma

73 Aaron Martin-Sigourney

34 Pat Rachels-China Grove, NC

Parker Tree Service Hobby Stocks

10G Dustin Griffiths-Hedrick

7 Keaton Gordon-Ottumwa

52B Brayden Wood-Sigourney

91 Jeremy Dooley-Promise City

17K Rrick Kriegel-Brooklyn

Oskaloosa Quality Rentals Sportmods

30M Maguire DeJong-Montezuma

29 Colton Livezey-New Sharon

15K Kyle Harwood-New Sharon

8T Tony Johnson-Oskaloosa

24 Chase Johnson-Agency

Stout Trucking Sport Compacts

2K Katelyn Watts-Oskaloosa

65 Seth Meinders-Ottumwa

15 Clayton Webster-Ottumwa

Dalton Sowers

11 Caleb Hildebrand-Oskaloosa

NAPA Store of Albia Non Wing Sprints

T4 Tyler Graves-Chariton

7J Nathan James-Russell

3T Mike Gray-Albia

1W Frank Tharp-Albia

2A Ed Adams-Pleasant Hill

Vintage Late Models

9 Bert McDaniel-Eldon

20 Dino Rodish-Des Moines

25 Bobby VanBuskirk-Hedrick

62XL John Hunnell-Des Moines

62P Brad Pinkerton-New Sharon