Great Iowa Road Trip Coming to Mahaska and Marion Counties April 30 and May 1

Marion and Mahaska counties, Iowa –

The Great Iowa Road Trip is coming to Marion and Mahaska counties on April 30 and May 1. The public event features a self-guided tour of 42 coordinated stops and special activities in New Sharon, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Pella, and rural Leighton. The event map details the route and activities, and includes a passport to enter four $100 prize drawings.

The two-day road trip event offers a wide variety of activities, such as touring historic buildings, sampling handcrafted foods and drinks, creating mosquito-repelling planters and fairy gardens, live music jams, giant slide, sprint car selfies, and local art show, plus shopping unique home décor, fashions and accessories, unusual gifts, live plants, sports cards, books, and antiques. The event map and information about each stop is available at www.facebook.com/ReviveIowaEconomy.

The event was created by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to help revive Iowa’s small businesses and rural communities, and is a multi-community partnership coordinated by Diane Van Wyngarden, ISU Extension Tourism Specialist. “These communities created the perfect mix for a weekend filled with fun experiences,” Van Wyngarden said. “Download the map to discover hidden gems during the event, and to return later to these new favorite places.” The mobile device and printable map of 42 stops is also available at bit.ly/31yyz6P.

For more information, contact the event partnership of the ISU Extension offices in Mahaska and Marion counties, Knoxville Chamber of Commerce, Mahaska Chamber and Development Group, Marion County Development, Oskaloosa Main Street, Visit Pella, or Diane Van Wyngarden, ISU Extension Community and Economic Development at dvw@iastate.edu.