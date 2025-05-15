Grants that Spark Change: MCCF Invests in Projects Across Mahaska County

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The Mahaska County Community Foundation (MCCF) has announced the distribution of $118,929 in grant funding to support 12 impactful projects across Mahaska County. These grants, awarded in May 2025, reflect MCCF’s mission to strengthen the local community through strategic philanthropy that addresses real needs and creates lasting benefits.

2025 Grant Recipients:

Oskaloosa High School Art Department – $7,500 to repurpose a room into a student-run gallery and special projects space.

Oskaloosa High School Weight Room – $7,500 toward a $170,000 renovation to modernize weight equipment and facilities.

William Penn University – $10,000 for digitization of historic archives, including yearbooks, student newspapers, and the Pella Chronicle.

Rescue Me International Animal Foundation – $10,000 for a trap-neuter-release (TNR) program to manage the local cat population.

Uplifting Puppet Co. – $4,000 to create life-sized puppets for a puppet parade during Art on the Square.

Oskaloosa Christian School – $7,500 for the purchase and installation of new bleachers.

Cedar Township – $15,000 for updated Jaws of Life emergency equipment.

Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter – $4,878 for a new power washer and vacuum system.

Oskaloosa Children’s Museum – $20,000 for branding, logo development, and website creation to help launch the new museum.

Ecumenical Food Cupboard – $12,551 to replace and install a new walk-in cooler, helping improve food storage and distribution.

Friends of Mahaska County Conservation – $12,500 toward a nature-based playscape at the environmental learning center (total project cost $555,200).

Future View – $7,500 to support the role of Director of Marketing, Communication & Development.

Born from a statewide initiative to level the playing field between casino and non-casino counties, the Mahaska County Community Foundation (MCCF) has quietly become one of the county’s most impactful vehicles for grassroots change, awarding grants to nonprofits, investing in civic improvements, and helping donors leave lasting legacies.

Founded in 2005, MCCF was created in response to legislation that directed a portion of Iowa’s casino tax revenue to counties without gaming facilities. The goal is to ensure that all Iowa communities can benefit from economic development funds, regardless of whether a casino resides in their backyard.

“The state wanted to share the casino revenue with the counties that didn’t have that direct income,” said Madonna Bowie, treasurer of the foundation. “Each county figured out how to distribute the funds. In Mahaska County, a board was formed with representatives from across the community and county.”

The MCCF board is a mix of appointed and volunteer members. It meets annually to oversee grant distributions. “It’s kind of a fun board to be on,” Bowie said. “People often stay involved longer than their three-year terms because they enjoy giving back in a different way.”

Each winter, following the foundation’s late-summer allocation from the state, MCCF opens its grant cycle to eligible 501(c)(3) organizations and projects with a qualified fiscal sponsor. Over the years, applications have ranged from as few as 14 to more than 30. Board members read and score each proposal independently, then come together to determine final awards.

“It’s a short turnaround,” Bowie said. “We usually have about two and a half weeks to review and evaluate them. But we always look for ideas that serve the broader community and show volunteer involvement or matching funds.”

Grants are generally reserved for capital improvements and new projects rather than operating expenses. MCCF’s focus is to act as a seed fund — a catalyst for ideas and momentum.

“We want to be a spark,” said Amy Toubekis, the foundation’s president. “We look favorably on things like equipment for emergency services, park improvements, or community spaces that will benefit residents long-term.”

One of the signature offerings is the City Challenge Grant, awarded every few years for up to $25,000. The grant must be submitted by a city and used for community improvement projects. Recent recipients include park upgrades in Fremont, assistance for the New Sharon Public Library, and improvements in University Park.

Flexibility is a hallmark of the board’s approach. “We don’t have a cookie-cutter view,” Bowie said. “We just ask, ‘Is this going to improve quality of life here?’ If it does, we’re interested.”

Beyond distributing grants, MCCF is also working toward a more ambitious goal: growing its endowment. Currently, the foundation’s investment fund, held through the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, stands at around $800,000. By comparison, neighboring communities like Pella have portfolios exceeding $1.6 million.

“This is our biggest challenge,” Bowie said. “How do we build this fund so we can help more people year after year? It’s not about giving once and it’s gone. It’s about setting up something perpetual.”

Contributions to the foundation qualify for state tax credits through the Endow Iowa program and can be designated toward specific community interests. Donors benefit from being part of a larger investment pool, while their funds are earmarked specifically for Mahaska County.

“There are people who may be thinking about their estate, or who’ve had a windfall and want to give back,” Bowie said. “This is a way to do it responsibly, and make a difference that lasts.”

For those interested in supporting the foundation, reaching out is simple. “Any board member can help, and our website has links to contacts at the Greater Des Moines foundation,” said Bowie. “We’re always happy to talk to people about how they can get involved.”

As the foundation looks ahead, its mission remains focused on community betterment and helping neighbors help each other, one grant at a time.

From volunteer-run rescue squads to revitalized libraries and playgrounds, the Mahaska County Community Foundation continues to invest in projects that strengthen local life in Mahaska County. With an eye on sustainability and a heart for service, MCCF is quietly building a firm foundation for the future.