Gov. Reynolds signs Executive Order directing Administrative Rulemaking moratorium and review

DES MOINES – Jan. 11, 2023 – Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Executive Order Number 10 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, putting a moratorium on administrative rulemaking and instituting a comprehensive review of all existing administrative rules.

“Iowa’s Administrative Code contains over 20,000 pages and 190,000 restrictive terms, putting undue burden on Iowans and the state’s economy, increasing costs for employers, slowing job growth, and impacting private sector investments,” stated Gov. Reynolds. “In Iowa, we’re taking a commonsense approach that gets government out of the way and leads to a more robust economy in every community.”

The Executive Order also directs a comprehensive evaluation and rigorous cost benefit analysis of existing rules to evaluate their public benefits, whether the benefits justify the cost, and whether there are less restrictive alternatives to achieve their intended goal.