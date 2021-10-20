IOWA STATE PATROL ANNOUNCES TROOPER TED BENDA’S PASSING

October 20, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa – The men and women of the Iowa State Patrol and Department of Public Safety are heartbroken to announce the loss of one of our own, Trooper Ted Benda ISP #313. Trooper Benda, 37, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, October 14th while in route to assist the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted suspect. He succumbed to his injuries today, October 20, 2021.

Trooper Benda joined the DCI in 2005, assigned to the Special Enforcement Operations Bureau in Marquette. He transferred to the State Patrol in 2016, assigned to District 8 in Mason City and most recently working out of the District 10 office in Oelwein. He is not only a valuable part of the Department of Public Safety, but was more importantly a loving husband, father, son, and brother. Trooper Benda leaves behind his wife, Holly, and their four young children along with many family, friends, and colleagues.

Please keep the Benda family in your thoughts and prayers as they face this unimaginable loss.

Rest in Peace, Trooper Benda…we have your 6 from here.

Gov. Reynolds releases statement on tragic passing of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda

DES MOINES – Governor Reynolds has released the following statement today on the passing of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda, a 16-year veteran of the Iowa Department of Public Safety:

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda,” said Reynolds. “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of this dedicated servant and we keep his family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters in uniform in our thoughts and prayers as they cope with this devastating loss. Tragic events like this are a somber reminder of how precious life is and of the unwavering, selfless sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day.”

Flags in Iowa will be ordered to be flown at half-staff on the day of Trooper Benda’s funeral. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.