Gov. Reynolds introduces bill to promote preschool-child care partnerships, provide full day care

DES MOINES— Today, Governor Kim Reynolds introduced legislation to incentivize continuum of care partnerships between child care centers and preschool providers to the Iowa House and Senate.

Iowa currently ranks fifth in the nation (67%) for access to four-year-old preschool—nearly double the national average (35%). While preschool is widely available, some working families cannot participate if care only covers a portion of the day or requires midday transportation to child care.

The bill would launch a $16 million grant program for preschool providers and child care centers to partner together to create an all-day continuum of care for Iowa children, permanently offer child care assistance to child care workers, and improve preschool quality standards.

“Parents need a solution that meets the demands of their busy lives—one that allows their children to benefit from our successful preschool program and have access to childcare. It’s about more than convenience; it’s about offering our children the educational foundation they need while giving parents peace of mind that their children are cared for throughout the work day,” Gov. Reynolds said.

Jennifer Liedtke, Childcare Director at Growing Patch Learning Center in Center Point who partners with Center Point-Urbana School District said, “Through our partnership, we have been able to provide immeasurable aid to the working families in our community because mid-day transportation just isn’t practical for the majority of our families. They can entrust their children to us for up to 11 hours a day, and we work together throughout the day to make sure each child gets both the early education and nurturing childcare each child deserves.”

Doug Wheeler, Superintendent of College Community School District said, “We are excited about the opportunity to apply for this continuum of care grant. Partnering with local child care providers in the communities where our families live will allow College Community to give more of our young learners a strong start, setting them up for success in kindergarten and beyond.”