GOP RISING STAR ELISE STEFANIK ENDORSES “YOUNG GUN” MILLER-MEEKS

OTTUMWA, Iowa ̶ Elise Stefanik, a rising star in the national Republican Party, announced her support for state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District today.

“Elise Stefanik represents the future of the Republican Party. She’s bright, she’s right on the issues, she’s committed to creating a better future, and she’s fearless,” Miller-Meeks said. “She’s exactly the kind of leader that I look forward to working with shoulder to shoulder as we take back Congress so we can get things done to improve the lives of working families, make their small businesses and farms stronger, increase trade, lift the burden of high taxes and government regulations off their backs, and make health care more affordable and accessible.“

In 2014, Stefanik was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Now serving in her third term representing New York’s 21st Congressional District, she remains the youngest female Republican in the House. A Harvard graduate, Stefanik served on President George W. Bush’s Domestic Policy Council Staff and in the Chief of Staff’s office where she assisted in overseeing the policy development process on all economic and domestic policy issues from 2006 to 2009.

Miller-Meeks, an ophthalmologist and former president of the Iowa Medical Society, grew up in a military family with seven siblings, She enlisted at age 18 and served as an Army nurse before graduating medical school. She retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve. In 2010, then-Gov. Terry Branstad appointed Miller-Meeks as the director of the Iowa Department of Public Health where she served in that role for three years. She was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2018.