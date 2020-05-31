Future Uncertain For Half-Way Station

Leighton, Iowa – The ‘Half-Way’ station has stood for generations and was a popular and easily recognized landmark for travelers along Highway 163 since 1930.

The landmark’s future is now in question after a car involved in a high-speed chase crashed into the landmark, damaging the structure extensively.

The structure was repaired approximately 5 years ago after being damaged by a vehicle. This time, the damage is more extensive.

According to the Facebook page ‘The 29th State, the building marks the approximate location of a former community named Laredo, or sometimes known as Nine Mile was established in 1857.

It was exactly 9 miles between Pella and Oskaloosa explained the Facebook page. A post office was established at the location.

When the railroad bypassed Laredo, the residents moved to Leighton, some with their buildings.

The Half-Way Station lost a considerable portion of the front of the building and awaits inspection the first part of the week. That inspection may determine the building’s fate.

The building isn’t on the historical registry, but you ask any local, and they can tell you where it is.

“Our family’s tried to keep it up over the years,” says Randy Nugteren, who owns the building. His parents bought the station in 1976.

“When I look at it, there’s a lot of damage,” says Nugteren.

Local residents have been stopping by the building and reminiscing of times gone by, when they had stopped by the store to buy a soda or other products.

“It’s been a fixture,” Nugteren reminisced. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”