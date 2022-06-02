Final Historical Marker Unveiled

by Ken Allsup

May 31st, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – It is the final historical marker of the project that began back to 2017 when a committee was created to help discover and share the history of ten local buildings.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The members of that committee are Ann Brower, Sherry Vavra, and Calvin Bandstra, and the project they proposed received approval from the Historical Preservation Commission in September of that month.

Many community members donated time and talent by helping to locate pictures, documents, and their creativity to the project.

CLOW has donated the brass sign markers, and Tom Stone with Musco created the marker template, with Tessa Veldhuizen creating the design.

Mefford Masonry has donated the installation of the markers.

In the video below, we talk with former building owner Emily Russell about her time in the building and doing business in downtown Oskaloosa in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s.