Field events key for Central women at Prairie Wolf Invitational

LINCOLN, NEB. — The Central College women’s track and field had top-three finishers in a trio of different field events on Friday at the Prairie Wolf Invitational hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan University.

There were no team scores kept in the meet held on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s at the Delaney Center.

Triple jumper Holly Forrester (junior, Wamego, Kan., Rock Creek HS) broke into the top-20 nationally with a new indoor personal-best leap of 36 feet, 7.75 inches.

“She’s moving in the right direction,” Sturman said. “We’re just trying to work some little things.

Already in the top-10 nationally in the weight throw, Kennedy Morris (junior, Earlham) was second with a toss of 53-1.50. Though not a new career-best effort, Sturman is excited with her consistency.

“It’s awesome how consistent she is right now,” Sturman said. “Even though it’s not her best throw, the consistency is there and that’s what is important.”

High jumpers Tori Van Velzen (senior, Cumming, Norwalk GS) and Courtney Kruthoff (junior, Erie, Ill.) finished in the top three of the high jump. Van Velzen was second (5-2.5) and Kruthoff was third (5-0.5).

“I think it was a good day for Tori,” Sturman said. “She’s starting to figure things out.”

Lauren Miller (freshman, Dubuque) was fifth in the 1,000-meter run (3 minutes, 23.21 seconds) and Mari Stein (freshman, Okoboji) was sixth in the mile run (5:22.94).

Mary Gray (junior, West Des Moines, Waukee HS) finished the 60-meter hurdles in 9.69 seconds, good for sixth place. She added a fourth-place finish in the 600-meter run (1:42.21)

Central will be at the Wartburg Select in Waverly next Friday and Saturday.