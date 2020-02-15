Feb. 20 Webinar Probes Weather, Climate Issues Facing Growers

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is partnering to offer a free webinar called “Dealing with the Changing Climate in Agriculture: Issues in 2020 and Beyond.” The session will air Feb. 20 from noon to 1 p.m.

The webinar will discuss issues leading into the 2020 growing season and put that information into a larger context of what is happening with Midwest weather and climate long-term.

“Those who participate in the webinar will have an understanding of the current climate and weather issues and discover where to find resources to help with decision-making,” said Fred Hall, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We are excited to have Dennis Todey, director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Midwest Climate Hub, leading the discussion.”

Todey is a native Iowan who holds a doctorate in meteorology and agricultural meteorology from Iowa State University, and his master’s degree from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. He is well-known across the region as a speaker and media source on various climate issues and is the former president of the American Association of State Climatologists.

The webinar is free and open to the public thanks to sponsorship and coordination from the I-29 Moo University, which is a consortium of ISU Extension and Outreach, University of Minnesota Extension, Nebraska Extension, North Dakota State University Extension Service and South Dakota State University Extension dairy specialists.

To register for the webinar, visit https://form.jotform.com/4Hregion1/changing-climate-webinar or contact Fred Hall at 712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu.