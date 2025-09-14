Fatal Crash at Highway 63 and Ewart Road Claims Two Lives

September 14, 2025

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — Two people lost their lives Saturday evening, September 13th, following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 63 and Ewart Road in Poweshiek County.

According to the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 5:32 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Ewart Road failed to yield at the stop sign and entered the path of a northbound vehicle on Highway 63. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest in the northeast ditch of the intersection.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies arrived quickly at the scene. Several occupants of both vehicles were transported by ambulance and medical helicopters to area hospitals with injuries. Despite those efforts, two fatalities were reported as a result of the crash.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims pending notification of their families. The Iowa State Patrol is leading the investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the response involved the Iowa State Patrol, Montezuma Fire and Ambulance, Malcom Fire Department, East Poweshiek Ambulance Service, Iowa Department of Transportation, Poweshiek County Emergency Management, and the Grinnell Fire Department.

Officials said additional details, including the identities of those killed, will be made available at a later date as the investigation continues.