Eveland Access Summerfest

Saturday, July 18, 2020

1:00 – 7:00 pm

at Eveland Access Campgrounds

(2890 Galeston Ave., Oskaloosa, IA 52577)

The Mahaska County Conservation Board and the Muse Music Store is teaming up together to bring families a fun-filled event called the “Eveland Access Summerfest” which will be held at the Eveland Access Campground on Saturday, July 18th. This county park will provide a picturesque riverside setting as we enjoy a variety of outdoor summertime activities from 1:00 – 7:00 pm at the campground shelter house area. Bring a lawn chair to relax on, a picnic to eat, and enjoy live music by local artists played throughout the afternoon and evening. From 1:00 – 3:00 pm, Dutch oven cooking demonstrations will be held to show how to cook with and care for Dutch ovens. For more fun, outdoor games will be available to play all day. Please note that hand sanitizing stations will be available and we are asking everyone to maintain social distancing at the event.

If you are interested in camping at the Eveland Access Campground, sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis and the cost is $15.00 per night.

For more information about the event or if you have questions, contact the Mahaska County Conservation Board at (641)673-9327 ext. 2. The Eveland Access Campground is located four miles south of Beacon on T39 and is adjacent to the Des Moines River at 2890 Galeston Ave., Oskaloosa, IA 52577.