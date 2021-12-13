Emergency Communication System Finish Line In Sight

by Ken Allsup

December 12th, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The process of getting a new communication system for the emergency responders within Mahaska County has been a lengthy one.

The years of discussion, planning, raising funds, working through regulations, and making sure something historical wasn’t destroyed finally have a finish line.

Work on constructing the three communication towers within the county is ongoing, and Mahaska County Supervisor Mark Groenendyk says that RACOM will soon be hanging the necessary equipment to finish the project.

The trick on the timing of when the new radio system will go live is now the weather. If things stay as they have been, RACOM will start hanging equipment on the towers sometime in February or March. “It’s picking up steam pretty quick now,” said Groenendyk of the project.

Besides the tower between Oskaloosa and Beacon, there is a tower near Eddyville and a third near New Sharon. A fourth, shorter tower near the Mahaska County Law Center connects to the dispatching system.

The total project will be approximately five million dollars, with a portion of that money coming from the 911 surcharge to pay for the radios. The remainder will come from property tax revenues.

The system will be an 800 MHz system, and for those that enjoy listening to local emergency responders on their radios, this may require an update in radios for you.