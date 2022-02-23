Eddyville Historical Museum Presentation Highlight Of Potluck Dinner

by Ken Allsup

February 23rd, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Historical Society held its annual meeting this week. Members had an opportunity to review the budget and hear about the latest projects underway.

The group also had an opportunity to hear from Rod Perry of the Eddyville Historical Museum and was considered the project manager for constructing their new building.

Perry spoke about the museum’s identified need, walked through the fundraising process, and then talked about ongoing efforts to keep the lights on and potentially build an endowment that will help maintain their new facility into the future.