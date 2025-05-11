Eastern Iowa’s Hidden Gem: A Vintage Sign Collection That Draws Visitors from Across the Country

West Chester, Iowa – About 50 miles east of Oskaloosa, nestled near the town of West Chester, Iowa, lies a surprising roadside attraction that has steadily gained attention from collectors, travelers, and vintage Americana enthusiasts. What started as a single salvaged sign decades ago has grown into a sprawling, private outdoor museum of antique advertising signs and nostalgic Americana curated by one eastern Iowa man with a deep appreciation for history.

The display is located on a rural farm property owned by Hal Colliver, not far from the highways of southeastern Iowa. Though not marked by flashy commercial signs or admission booths, word-of-mouth, local press, and events like Signapalooza in nearby Kalona have helped put the collection on the map for regional visitors and sign collectors alike. The attraction’s notoriety has grown so much that it has drawn visitors from across the U.S.—and even internationally—including a media crew from Brazil and motorcycle tourists from Norway.

Over the years, the Colliver has gathered signs from all corners of the Midwest, many rescued from demolition sites, old gas stations, defunct businesses, and forgotten roadside stops. Among the most eye-catching items are a massive Gulf Oil sign mounted on a grain crib, a Central Cafe sign from nearby Keota, and a collection of neon fixtures that glow through the sheds and barns dotting the property.

Despite the museum-worthy appeal, the display remains grounded in personal passion and community hospitality. Visitors often leave notes in a guest book and contribute donations to help with maintenance. Some even return year after year, timing their visits around nearby flea markets and antique fairs such as the Rutledge Flea Market in Missouri.

While Oskaloosa residents would need to plan a road trip to see the collection in person, the experience offers a unique opportunity to step back into mid-century small-town life. For those who remember seeing these types of signs lining two-lane highways decades ago, the site serves as both a nostalgic journey and a visual archive of commercial history.

Though the American Pickers television show declined to film due to the display’s level of organization, the story of the collection and its caretaker continues to grow, offering a humble but impressive reminder of how one person’s love of history can become a shared cultural treasure.

Whether you’re a collector, traveler, or simply someone with a fondness for forgotten brands and roadside relics, this eastern Iowa gem is worth the drive.