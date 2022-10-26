E-Scooter Service To Depart Oskaloosa

A city of Oskaloosa Press Release

E-scooter service provider Bird Rides, Inc. (“company”) has provided notice to the city of their intent to remove operations in Oskaloosa and terminate their license agreement effective November 23, 2022. The City of Oskaloosa entered into a license agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. on August 16, 2021 and the scooter sharing service was launched locally shortly thereafter.

In a statement to the city’s Development Services Department, the company indicated they were unable to sustain and expand services to meet the needs of their partners, riders and shareholders. The company was grateful for the community’s support and partnerships.

Questions regarding the company’s decision and termination may be directed to Sajni Patel, Bird Rides, Inc. at sajni@bird.co or to Austin Marshburn, Director of City Partnerships (contact information not provided in the statement).