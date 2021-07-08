Dwight Lamont Strong

Dwight Lamont Strong

November 23, 1948 – July 08, 2021

Montezuma, Iowa | Age 72

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Dwight Lamont Strong, 72, of Montezuma, passed away on July 08, 2021. Dwight was born on November 23, 1948 in Montezuma to Levi Strong and Erna Steffen Strong.

Lamont graduated from BGM High School with the class of 1967.

Lamont served in the US Army from 1968 to 1969 and served in Viet Nam. After he was discharged, he came back to Brooklyn and worked at Dickey’s Prairie Home Restaurant.

Lamont met Beverly Mae Sampson and they were married on February 6, 1971 in Barnes City, Iowa. They became the parents of three children, Angela Donae, Brett Michael and Susan Ruth.

After his time in the service, he then began working for Donaldson Company in Grinnell as a press operator and retired in 2011, after 39 years. They lived in the Montezuma and Deep River area and moved back to Montezuma permanently in 1987.

Lamont enjoyed farming, cars and loved playing ball with his three children as they grew up, serving as their catcher. He later loved watching his grandchildren at all of their activities. He was their biggest supporter, fan and they were his pride and joy.

Lamont is survived by his wife, Bev; his children: Angela (& David) Becker, Brett (& Kellie) Strong, and Susan (& Jay) Robertson; his grandchildren: Brody McKeag, Maddy McKeag, JR Becker, Anthony Becker, Kodie Strong, Shaye Strong, Tate Martin, Ryanne Martin, Kinsley Robertson, Trace Robertson, and Cal Robertson; his brother, Lonnie (& Beth) Strong; his sister, Joann Hampton; as well as may other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Howard Strong; and his sister, Gaye (& Larry) Gwin.

Visitation will be Friday, July 09, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma.

Funeral Services will begin on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the Blakley-Stevens American Legion Post 169 of Montezuma.