Dutch place 48 on conference fall academic list

PELLA — Central College landed 48 student-athletes on the fall sports American Rivers Conference all-academic team Tuesday.

Across the league, 522 total student-athletes were honored.

A total of six seniors earned the honor for the third consecutive year, the maximum possible as freshmen are not eligible for selections. The six selected student-athletes were football players Logan Huinker (Altoona, Iowa, Southeast Polk HS) and Drew Smith (Joliet, Ill./West HS); men’s cross country runner Nate Sanders (Waukee); women’s soccer player Katie Wang (senior, Brooklyn Park, Minn./Park Center HS); women’s tennis player Karleigh Schilling (Swisher, Iowa/Cedar Rapids Prairie HS); and volleyball player DaLana Kron (West Branch).

Central’s football team led the way with 14 selections. The volleyball team had 10 while the women’s soccer and women’s tennis team each had six.

To qualify for the distinction, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in academic standing with one year at his/her current school, achieve a 3.5 GPA or better and compete at the varsity level.

Central’s honorees:

Football (14)

Tom Adolph, junior, Coralville, Iowa/Iowa City West HS, engineering, 3.63

Cameron Bannister, sophomore, State Center, Iowa/West Marshall HS, undeclared, 3.62

D.J. Dobbs, sophomore, Joliet, Ill./West HS, undeclared, 3.54

Evan Gray, sophomore, West Des Moines, Iowa/Waukee HS, undeclared, 3.67

Blaine Hawkins, senior, Ankeny, Iowa/Ankeny HS, economics, 3.57

Jeff Herbers, sophomore, Urbandale, Iowa/Des Moines Christian HS, undeclared, 3.96

Nathan Herbers, senior, Urbandale, Iowa/Des Moines Christian HS, business management, 3.94

Jason Hopp, junior, Earlham Iowa/Earlham HS, athletic training, 3.51

Logan Huinker, senior, Altoona, Iowa/Southeast Polk HS, computer science, 3.70

Caleb Kuiper, sophomore, Holland, Iowa/Grundy Center HS, undeclared, 3.89

Josh Kuiper, junior, Holland, Iowa/Grundy Center HS, engineering, 3.93

Greg Ricketts, sophomore, Rochelle, Ill./Rochelle Township HS, undeclared, 3.73

Drew Smith, senior, Joliet, Ill./West HS, political science, 3.67

Zach Swart, sophomore, Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Prairie HS, sociology, 3.57

Men’s cross country (5)

Will DeHaan, junior, DeWitt, Iowa/Central DeWitt HS, business management, 4.00

Marcus DeVries, sophomore, Kalispell, Mont./Glacier, undeclared, 3.57

Jacob Sanders, sophomore, Nevada, Iowa/Nevada HS, 3.61

Nate Sanders, senior, Waukee, Iowa/Waukee HS, exercise science, 3.83

Adam Sylvia, sophomore, Boston, Mass./Old Rochester HS, undeclared, 3.64

Men’s soccer (4)

Brandon Banyas, sophomore, Pleasant Hill, Iowa/Southeast Polk HS, 3.76

Jake Dzarnowski, junior, Wheaton, Ill./North HS, actuarial science, 3.61

Micah Poole, sophomore, Bettendorf, Iowa/Bettendorf HS, undeclared, 3.62

Matthew West, sophomore, Pleasant Hill, Iowa/Southeast Polk HS, undeclared, 3.52

Women’s cross country (1)

Lauren Miller, sophomore, Dubuque, Iowa/Dubuque HS, undeclared, 3.92

Women’s golf (2)

Madison Clark, sophomore, Bloomington, Ill./Central Catholic HS, undeclared 3.57

Delany Underwood, sophomore, Mitchellville, Iowa/Colfax-Mingo HS, undeclared, 3.83

Women’s soccer (5)

Jacie Borman, sophomore, Eagan, Minn./Eagan HS, biochemistry, 3.67

Syd Canney, junior Adel, Iowa/ADM HS, communication studies/Spanish, 3.75

Sarah Casterline, senior, Belvidere, N.J./Belvidere HS, exercise science, 3.79

Quinn Deahl, sophomore, Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Prairie HS, philosophy/English, 3.66

Katie Wang, senior, Brooklyn Park, Minn./Park Center HS, Biochemistry, Spanish, 4.00

Women’s tennis (6)

Ashlynn Brant, sophomore, Glidden, Iowa/Carroll HS, undeclared, 3.65

Madie Holle, sophomore, Oskaloosa, Iowa/Oskaloosa HS, chemistry, 3.58

Katie Larson, junior, Fort Madison, Iowa/Fort Madison, biology, 3.65

Alyssa Lewton, junior, Ankeny, Iowa/Centennial HS, Spanish, sociology, 3.95

Karleigh Schilling, senior, Swisher, Iowa/Cedar Rapids Prairie HS, economics, 3.93

Sarah Schirm, junior, Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Xavier HS, sociology, 3.63

Volleyball (10)

Lexie Buls, sophomore, Kansas City, Mo./Kearney HS, undeclared, 3.90

Natalie Gaszynski, sophomore, Huntley, Ill./Huntley HS, undeclared, 3.58

DaLana Kron, senior, West Branch Iowa/West Branch HS, exercise science, 3.86

Krissa Larson, junior, Waverly, Iowa/Waverly-Shell Rock HS, undeclared, 3.61

Landry Luhring, junior, Grundy Center, Iowa/Grundy Center HS, exercise science, 3.57

Kate Pachner, sophomore, Akron, Colo./Akron HS, undeclared, 3.96

Rachel Pella, sophomore, Kansas City, Mo./Park Hill HS, undeclared, 3.88

Taylor Richards, sophomore, Ankeny, Iowa/Ankeny HS, undeclared, 3.56

Amanda Smith, sophomore, Tipton, Iowa/Tipton HS, undeclared, 3.79

Sam Worley, sophomore, Olathe, Kan./Northwest HS, undeclared, 3.51