Dutch get quality matches at Loras wrestling tournament

DUBUQUE — A group of reserves from the Central College wrestling team battled some high-level opponents at the Loras Open Saturday in Dubuque.

Central rested most of its starters as just 19 Dutch wrestlers competed. Wrestlers from eight NCAA Division I and II programs were represented in the 195-wrestler field.

“It’s a very challenging tournament,” coach Eric Van Kley said. “I’m proud of the way our guys competed against such tough competition.”

A 3-2 day for Gabe Thomas (freshman, O’Fallon, Ill., O’Fallon Township HS) resulted in a sixth-place finish at 133 pounds. A 3-2 win over Iowa Central Community College’s Sammy Life vaulted him into the placement round. Also going 3-2, Leo Blawou (sophomore, 149 pounds, Des Moines, Lincoln HS) finished with a share of seventh place

“Those two were the real highlights of the day,” Van Kley said. “They wrestled great.”

Van Kley also referenced the efforts of 184-poounders Austin Roos (freshman, Atkins, Benton HS) and Jasper Luckritz (sophomore, Clinton) who each picked up wins in a deep 184-pound bracket.

“Both of those guys have been putting in really good practices and I thought it showed,” Van Kley said.

Central hosts Luther College next Thursday for a 6 p.m. dual inside P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium in Pella.

Posted by on Jan 29 2022. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

               

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News