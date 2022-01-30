Dutch get quality matches at Loras wrestling tournament

DUBUQUE — A group of reserves from the Central College wrestling team battled some high-level opponents at the Loras Open Saturday in Dubuque.

Central rested most of its starters as just 19 Dutch wrestlers competed. Wrestlers from eight NCAA Division I and II programs were represented in the 195-wrestler field.

“It’s a very challenging tournament,” coach Eric Van Kley said. “I’m proud of the way our guys competed against such tough competition.”

A 3-2 day for Gabe Thomas (freshman, O’Fallon, Ill., O’Fallon Township HS) resulted in a sixth-place finish at 133 pounds. A 3-2 win over Iowa Central Community College’s Sammy Life vaulted him into the placement round. Also going 3-2, Leo Blawou (sophomore, 149 pounds, Des Moines, Lincoln HS) finished with a share of seventh place

“Those two were the real highlights of the day,” Van Kley said. “They wrestled great.”

Van Kley also referenced the efforts of 184-poounders Austin Roos (freshman, Atkins, Benton HS) and Jasper Luckritz (sophomore, Clinton) who each picked up wins in a deep 184-pound bracket.

“Both of those guys have been putting in really good practices and I thought it showed,” Van Kley said.

Central hosts Luther College next Thursday for a 6 p.m. dual inside P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium in Pella.