Dutch compete at Wartburg track meet

PELLA — The Central College men’s and women’s track and field teams spent partial squads to the Wartburg College Friday Night Lights Meet in Waverly.

No team scores were kept as the only other schools competing were the hosts and the University of Northern Iowa. Central did not have a full squad for either gender as most of the program’s hurdlers and vertical jumpers did not compete on a scheduled off week for those position groups.

Men’s miler Will DeHaan (senior, DeWitt, Central DeWitt HS) was the lone individual champion for the Dutch, taking the race in a time of 4 minutes, 13.08 seconds. He’s now No. 9 in NCAA Division III. Adam Sylvia (junior, Rochester, Mass., Old Rochester HS) was third in 4:19.94.

Other top-three efforts on the men’s side included runner-up finishes in the 400-meter dash for Nolan Reynolds (junior, Montezuma) in 51.21 seconds and for Theo Baldus (senior, St. Ansgar) in the weight throw (53 feet, 0.25 inches) as well as a third-place finish by Carter Tryon (senior, Winterset) in the 200-meter dash (23.41 seconds).

Abby Marr (junior, Riceville) was fourth in the weight throw with a mark of 56 feet, 3.25 inches. Finishing behind a trio of competitors from UNI, Marr is No. 5 nationally in the weight throw.

Another strong outing in the 400-meter dash saw Elsie Thoreson (sophomore, Pella) lead the Dutch with a third-place run in 1:01.53. Lauren Brown (sophomore, Underwood) was fourth in 1:01.96 and Abbi Roerdink (sophomore, Tiffin, Ohio, Hopewell-Loudon HS) in 1:02.96.

The Dutch are back in Waverly next weekend for the Wartburg Select. The two-day meet starts with the heptathlon and pentathlon Friday at 3 p.m. Saturday’s action starts at 11 a.m.