Dutch bag women’s soccer road win at Illinois College

JACKSONVILLE, ILL. – The Central College women’s soccer team traveled to Jacksonville, Illinois to take on Illinois College on Wednesday and continued its winning ways with a 2-0 victory backed by a strong performance from the junior class.

After a scoreless first half the Dutch came out firing, scoring two early second half goals. The first came from Kelley Duffy (junior, Breckenridge, Colo., Summit HS) at the 52:52 mark and was closely followed by a goal from Piper Eighmy (junior, Birmingham, Ala., Briarwood Christian HS) at the 55:02 mark. It was the first goal of the year for Duffy and the third of the year for Eighmy, who has now scored in three straight matches. Both goals were assisted by Rylee Rustad (junior, Gilbert, Ariz., Casteel HS).

These goals proved to be all that the Dutch needed as goalie Zoey Sizemore (junior, Omaha, Neb., Mercy Catholic HS) continued her very strong start to the season, posting a seven-save shut out performance.

Central now improves to 3-0-1 on the season with another road game coming up against Greenville University in Greenville, Illinois on Saturday, September 14 at 4 P.M.