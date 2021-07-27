Dubuque County Fair Wednesday for Sprint Invaders!

(Bill W) July 26, 2021 – Ask drivers and fans of the Sprint Invaders about their favorite venues, and the Dubuque County Fair Speedway often comes to mind. The Sprint Invaders will make their annual trip to the Dubuque County Fair this Wednesday night, July 28, with $2,000 to win on the line.

This marks the sixth year in a row that the Sprint Invaders have braved the banked bullring. Invaders are common in Dubuque and have had their successes. Former series champion John Schulz won the inaugural event in 2016, before California’s Dominic Scelzi won the next two. Wayne Johnson claimed the 2019 event, before Seth Bergman won in 2020.

Last Wednesday night, Ayrton Gennetten topped the Sprint Invaders field assembled at East Moline Speedway in Illinois. Austin McCarl finished second, followed by Jonathan Cornell, Chris Martin and Garet Williamson.

Two-time Sprint Invaders champion, Chris Martin, leads the current point standings, ahead of Cody Wehrle, Josh Schneiderman, Jonathan Cornell and Tanner Gebhardt. Brayden Gaylord, Colton Fisher, Kaley Gharst, Josh Higday and Daniel Bergquist round out the top ten.

Scott Bonar’s #50 car leads the owner standings over Chris Martin (#44), Jimmy Davies (#99), Andy Houston (#40c) and Jarrod Schneiderman (#88).

Wednesday’s card will also include IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Admission to the Dubuque County Fair is $10, and includes your attendance at the races. Pit passes are $30 for adults, and $15 for ages 7-15 (includes fair admission).

Hot laps are scheduled are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow.

Win a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill!

One lucky winner will take home a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill, Bags Green Mountain Pellets, and a whole processed hog thanks to the Mighty Miss Grill Company, Jamison Farms and 34 Raceway! The package, benefiting the Sprint Invaders Association, is valued at nearly $1,000. Tickets are just $10 each or three for $20. Get yours by visiting the beer window at 34 Raceway, a Sprint Invaders volunteer, member or driver! The drawing will be held Friday, August 20 at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson.

Check out the brand new website for the Sprint Invaders located at www.SprintInvaders.com!

2021 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 629

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 624

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 606

Jonathan Cornell, Sedalia, MO, 604 (1)

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 584

Brayden Gaylord, Wever, IA, 574

(tie) Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 574

Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL, 566

Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA, 559

Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA, 556

Blaine Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 532

Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 524

Wyatt Wilkerson, Morning Sun, IA, 510

Tim Moore, Moline, IL, 502

Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 434

Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 216

Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 210

Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 196

Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 194

Rob Kubli, Milo, IA, 190

(tie) Braydn Greubel, Lacona, IA, 190

Other Feature Winners: Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO

2021 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Friday, May 28 – Lee County Speedway (Rain)

Sunday, May 30 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Friday, June 25 – Davenport Speedway (Rain)

Saturday, June 26 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, July 4 – Benton County Speedway (Jonathan Cornell, Sedalia, MO)

Friday, July 9 – Randolph County Raceway (Rain, PPD to August 1)

Wednesday, July 21 – East Moline Speedway (Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO)

Wednesday, July 28 – Dubuque Speedway (Dubuque, IA)

Sunday, August 1 – Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO)

Friday, August 20 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Saturday, August 21 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Friday, September 3 – Randolph County Raceway (Moberly, MO)

Saturday, September 11 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Saturday, September 25 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

