Dominant close for Central men’s soccer season

PELLA—It was a fitting finale for the Central College men’s soccer seniors but Tuesday’s 6-0 whitewashing of Buena Vista University was also a glimpse of the program’s promising future.

Just two seasons after capturing the American Rivers Crown, the Dutch concluded an injury ravaged campaign at 4-10-1 overall and 2-5-1 in league play. But as Tuesday’s display demonstrated, the squad’s capabilities were far greater with good health.

Four seniors landed in the scoring column Tuesday as the Dutch sprinted to a 4-0 lead at intermission. Just 7:11 in, defender Mitchel Lahinen (senior, Rosemount, Minn.) scored his second goal of the year on a pass from midfielder Cole Manuel (freshman, Erie, Colo.). Senior midfielder Joey Parker (Bettendorf) converted a penalty kick at 16:02 and midfielder Chandler Herbert (sophomore, Center Point, Center Point-Urbana HS) quickly followed at 18:45, assisted by midfielder Gabe Wilson (sophomore, Altoona, Southeast Polk HS). And at 24:15 senior midfielder Jake Dzarnowski (Wheaton, Ill., North HS) connected on his third goal of the year, assisted by midfielder Max Sisson (Rosemount, Minn.).

In the second half, senior midfielder Zach Worster (O’Fallon, Mo., Saint Dominic HS) knocked home a penalty kick at 62:59 and Wilson recorded his second assist of the day on midfielder Nathan Kuhlman’s (sophomore, Lee’s Summit, Mo., North HS) first goal of the season.

“We talked about trying to end what’s obviously been a difficult season on a good note and I thought we did that today,” coach Garry Laidlaw said. “It was definitely a lot about the seniors. We got goals from a number of them and I’m delighted for them that they’re able to go out on a high like this.”

Other Dutch seniors include forward Tristan Gilles (Hudson) and four-year standout Brant Mueller (Bettendorf), who sustained a season-ending injury earlier in the year.

Central outshot Buena Vista 21-8. Goalkeeper John Foster (sophomore, Lee’s Summit, Mo., North HS) recorded four saves before getting relief help from Micah Poole (junior, Bettendorf) and Alex Miller (freshman, Aurora, Ill., Waubonsie Valley HS) in combining for the team’s third shutout of the season. Central used 31 players in the contest.

“A lot of players saw action and that’s always good,” Laidlaw said. “They come to work hard every day and it’s nice to reward them for those efforts because we appreciate what they give us every day in training.”

Laidlaw said the team’s season mark doesn’t reflect its effort or ability.

“I think what maybe doesn’t show up on the record is the fact that of the 44 or 45 teams in the region, I believe we had the second-highest strength of schedule,” he said. “And we’ve probably experienced more injuries than in any season since I’ve been here. Players were forced to play in situations they just weren’t quire yet ready for and yet, I still think we competed extremely well with a lot of the top teams in the region.”

Laidlaw is already turning his focus to 2022 and a return to title contention in what will be his 25th season with the Dutch.

“I think we’ve got plenty to look forward to and we’re excited to get started again,” he said. “We expect to be challenging and contending right away next year again.”