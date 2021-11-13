Disaster Team Honored By Congressional Office

by Ken Allsup

November 12, 2021

New Sharon, Iowa – A member of Mariannette Miller-Meeks’s office presented a plaque recognizing the group of individuals that recently traveled to Louisiana to aid in recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast.

The group was comprised of volunteers from the New Sharon Fire Department, retired members of the Oskaloosa Fire Department, retired members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, and Mahaska County CERT.

The New Sharon Fire Department and the New Sharon Community along with the Mahaska County Community have helped to fund the nearly annual trips. Those trips are designed to help fellow first responders recover from disaster, but no one is denied help.

In her speech, placing the accomplishments of the department and the many volunteers from many different organizations into the Congressional Record, Miller-Meeks stated:

“In 2018, the New Sharon Fire Department assisted local Texas recovery teams in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and last year they traveled to help local communities that were devastated by Hurricanes Laura and Sally. Thank you to the New Sharon Fire Department and the citizens of Mahaska County for answering the call to serve and being incredible examples of the generosity and selflessness of Iowans.”

The Department was then presented with a plaque indicating their recognition that their deeds were now part of the official record of Congress.

Former New Sharon Fire Chief Steve Gerard then spoke, indicating that a new non-profit has been created to help take the stress away from the New Sharon Fire Department. Gerard says his hope is to make the group “more self-sufficient”.

‘First Responders First’ is the name of the new non-profit, and it is a joint effort with long-time partners from Biloxi, Mississippi, and West End Hose Company 3 there.

The pair have traveled to the east coast to all along the gulf shores and into tornado and flood-ravaged areas of the midwest for the past 16 years.

Trips can cost over $4000 depending upon the equipment rental needs, and typically are a week or more in length.

More information about the new organization will be released in the near future.