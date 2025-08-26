Delta Prepares to Celebrate 150 Years with Sesquicentennial Festival

DELTA, Iowa — The town of Delta is preparing to mark a milestone this September, as the community comes together to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a three-day festival filled with tradition, family activities, and community pride.

The event, billed as “Delta Days — 150 Years and Counting: Built on a Strong Foundation,” will run from Friday, September 5, through Sunday, September 7, 2025, and will feature a mix of historical reflections, entertainment, and events for all ages.

Friday: Kicking Off with Tradition

Festivities begin Friday at 5:00 p.m. with the Kid and Adult Pedal Pull Tractor Pull near the pull area, followed by the unearthing of a time capsule buried during Delta’s 1975 Centennial. Residents will decide whether to place a new capsule at the Delta School Bell Stand for future generations.

At 6:00 p.m., former students will gather for a Delta School Reunion in the gym, bringing back memories of the community’s educational history. The evening concludes with live music by Greg Pfeiffer, starting at 7:30 p.m. and open to the public.

Saturday: Full Day of Community Events

Saturday kicks off with a Firemen’s Breakfast at 7:00 a.m. at the fire station. Runners will take to the streets at 8:00 a.m. for the Delta “Covered Bridge” Run, featuring one-mile, two-mile, and 5K courses with prizes for the fastest in each division.

At 10:00 a.m., the Main Parade steps off, featuring floats built on the theme “150 Years and Counting: Built on a Strong Foundation.” Grand Marshal honors will go to Josephine Morse, recognized for her lifelong connection to the community.

Other highlights throughout Saturday include:

Garden Tour (following the parade until 4:00 p.m.)

Antique Tractor Pull and Pickup Pull at 11:00 a.m.

Food trucks and children’s activities running all afternoon, including inflatables, a scavenger hunt, face painting, caricature drawing, and relay games.

Kids Story Hour at 1:00 p.m. and a dunk tank beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Bingo in the dining area at 2:00 p.m.

Frog Jump Contest at 5:00 p.m.

Chicken Bingo and the sesquicentennial quilt drawing at 6:00 p.m.

The evening culminates with music from Standing Hampton beginning at 8:00 p.m., with fireworks at intermission lighting the night sky.

Sunday: Honoring History and Veterans

The closing day, Sunday, September 7, begins with a Community Church Service at 9:00 a.m. near the Delta Covered Bridge replica and water tower. The Delta Methodist Church will lead the service, followed by a Veterans Quilt presentation honoring those who have served. A community brunch will follow the ceremony.

Looking Back, Looking Forward

Delta’s sesquicentennial promises not only to celebrate the town’s past 150 years but also to highlight the spirit of a community that continues to grow while honoring its roots. Organizers encourage residents and visitors alike to bring lawn chairs for the outdoor events and enjoy a weekend designed to capture the heart of small-town Iowa life.

