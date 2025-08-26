Delta Prepares to Celebrate 150 Years with Sesquicentennial Festival
DELTA, Iowa — The town of Delta is preparing to mark a milestone this September, as the community comes together to celebrate its 150th anniversary with a three-day festival filled with tradition, family activities, and community pride.
The event, billed as “Delta Days — 150 Years and Counting: Built on a Strong Foundation,” will run from Friday, September 5, through Sunday, September 7, 2025, and will feature a mix of historical reflections, entertainment, and events for all ages.
Friday: Kicking Off with Tradition
Festivities begin Friday at 5:00 p.m. with the Kid and Adult Pedal Pull Tractor Pull near the pull area, followed by the unearthing of a time capsule buried during Delta’s 1975 Centennial. Residents will decide whether to place a new capsule at the Delta School Bell Stand for future generations.
At 6:00 p.m., former students will gather for a Delta School Reunion in the gym, bringing back memories of the community’s educational history. The evening concludes with live music by Greg Pfeiffer, starting at 7:30 p.m. and open to the public.
Saturday: Full Day of Community Events
Saturday kicks off with a Firemen’s Breakfast at 7:00 a.m. at the fire station. Runners will take to the streets at 8:00 a.m. for the Delta “Covered Bridge” Run, featuring one-mile, two-mile, and 5K courses with prizes for the fastest in each division.
At 10:00 a.m., the Main Parade steps off, featuring floats built on the theme “150 Years and Counting: Built on a Strong Foundation.” Grand Marshal honors will go to Josephine Morse, recognized for her lifelong connection to the community.
Other highlights throughout Saturday include:
Garden Tour (following the parade until 4:00 p.m.)
Antique Tractor Pull and Pickup Pull at 11:00 a.m.
Food trucks and children’s activities running all afternoon, including inflatables, a scavenger hunt, face painting, caricature drawing, and relay games.
Kids Story Hour at 1:00 p.m. and a dunk tank beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Bingo in the dining area at 2:00 p.m.
Frog Jump Contest at 5:00 p.m.
Chicken Bingo and the sesquicentennial quilt drawing at 6:00 p.m.
The evening culminates with music from Standing Hampton beginning at 8:00 p.m., with fireworks at intermission lighting the night sky.
Sunday: Honoring History and Veterans
The closing day, Sunday, September 7, begins with a Community Church Service at 9:00 a.m. near the Delta Covered Bridge replica and water tower. The Delta Methodist Church will lead the service, followed by a Veterans Quilt presentation honoring those who have served. A community brunch will follow the ceremony.
Looking Back, Looking Forward
Delta’s sesquicentennial promises not only to celebrate the town’s past 150 years but also to highlight the spirit of a community that continues to grow while honoring its roots. Organizers encourage residents and visitors alike to bring lawn chairs for the outdoor events and enjoy a weekend designed to capture the heart of small-town Iowa life.