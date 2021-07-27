Delays At The State Level Causing Tax Payment Issues

Public Service Announcement:

Due to an ongoing delay at the State level, counties do not yet have the data to calculate the upcoming property tax payment amounts, that will become due by September 30, 2021. Therefore, this delay will result in a delay in printing the property tax statements and mailing property tax statements as well.

Once the data has been remitted to Mahaska County, the Auditor’s office will enter the levies, the property tax statements will calculate, and the statements will be printed. The Treasurer’s office will then proceed to process the property tax statements for mailing.

We anticipate we will be certified for collections, have payment information available, and mail the property tax statements the last week of August 2021. Thank you for your patience.

We apologize for the delay.

Respectfully,

Connie Van Polen – Mahaska Co. Treasurer