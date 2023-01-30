DCG Clips Indians JV Basketball

by Jakob Hasley

The JV boy’s basketball team took on the DCG Mustangs on Friday night. This was a close contest all the way through. The Mustangs had a couple of hot shooters early, but Osky was able to pull it together on defense the rest of the first quarter as it would end in a 14-9 advantage of DCG after 1. The Indians played some great defense in the second quarter, overall, as they would go into halftime with a 26-22 lead. The rest of the game, both teams would play good offense, and it was back and forth; this game came up to whoever had the ball last. DCG was able to make a tough 3-point shot to take a 3-point lead with just 15 seconds remaining. The Indians would then miss a very good shot on the other end that just didn’t fall. In that situation, Osky would foul, sending a Mustang to the free-throw line, where he would hit one of two shots. The final was 48-44 in favor of DCG. Although this was a loss on the record, I thought this squad continued to show how much they have improved over the duration of this season. Tough defense continues to be a theme for this team, as well as better execution on offense every game. There is still room to grow as we are not happy with the loss, but this group is getting better and has a bright future ahead! The Indians JV squad will take on a tough Pella team on Monday night at 6 pm.