David Robbins

January 19, 1924 – December 19, 2019

Dyersville (Oskaloosa), Iowa | Age 95

David Robbins, 95, of Dyersville and formerly of Oskaloosa, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Mercyone Dyersville Senior Care in Dyersville, Iowa. He was born January 19, 1924, in Fremont, Iowa, the son of Howard and Flossie Mae Caves Robbins.

David graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1941. Following graduation, he worked at Play More Bowling Lanes as a Pinsetter.

On October 9, 1947, David was united in marriage to Ivalene Mason at Iowa City. Ivalene died on May 19, 2014, after nearly 67 years of marriage.

In 1950, David bought the Play More Bowling Lanes in Oskaloosa and owned and operated it for over 7 years. In 1957, he went to work at Clow Valve in Oskaloosa. In 1960, the family moved to Des Moines. David took a job with Firestone as a traffic specialist in the warehouse. He retired from there in 1985.

In 1993, David and Ivalene moved back to Oskaloosa to be closer to family. David was a 60 plus year member of the Council Lodge 644. David was a talented and passionate bowler. His love of the game reached further than league night and bowling tournaments. He gave back to the sport by serving as the City Association Secretary and served as the secretary for many leagues. In 1952 he was the all events bowling champion for the State of Iowa. He was also inducted into the 2001-2002, class of Oskaloosa Bowling Association Hall of Fame. David also delighted in spending time with his family and friends.

His family includes his three daughters: Beverly Molina of West Sacramento, California, Linda Robbins of Epworth, Iowa, and Christy (& Richard) Nieman of Earlville; four grandchildren: Mark (& Olga Chyzh) Nieman, Kyle Nieman, Tim Nieman, and Heather (& Damian) Arensdorf; two great grandchildren, Tyler and Kaylie Arensdorf; two brothers, Paul Robbins of Omaha, Nebraska and Rex Robbins of Des Moines; a sister, Pauline Blake of Oskaloosa; and a sister in law, Clover Robbins of Oskaloosa; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, David was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers: one in infancy, Dwight Robbins, Keith Robbins, Dale Robbins, and Harold Robbins; three sisters, Elizabeth Dalby, Dorothy Bunting, and Carolyn Brummel.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Pastor Alvern Boetsma officiating.

Burial will be in the Barnes City Cemetery in Barnes City, Iowa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Sunday after 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 1-3 to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque.

