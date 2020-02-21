David Lewis Findley

David Lewis Findley

May 26, 1938 – February 20, 2020

Lovilia, Iowa | Age 81

David Lewis Findley, age 81, of Lovilia, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at his home under the care of Care Initiatives Hospice, surrounded by his loved ones. David was born on May 26, 1938, on the family farm east of Lovilia to Albert and Mary (Kendall) Findley.

David grew up and attended school, graduating from the Lovilia High School with the Class of 1956.

On March 25, 1960, he married Loraine Bay at Hayden Chapel in rural Monroe County. To this union, 6 children were born: Terry, Larry, Sheryl, Jim, Tim and Jerry. David and Loraine shared 59 years of marriage prior to his passing.

David was a lifelong farmer who raised cattle, hogs, and sheep, as well as his fields of row crop.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Albia and later a member of the Community Regular Baptist Church of Bussey. David loved to visit with others and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed being outdoors and going for rides on his Gator looking over his farm ground. Family was everything to him and above all else, he loved spending time with them.

David is survived by his wife, Loraine Findley; 6 children: Terry (& Cheryl) Findley; Larry (& Lisa) Findley, Sheryl (& Cory) Smith, Jim (& Twyla) Findley, Tim (& Maryann) Findley, and Jerry (& Tonya) Findley; 18 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary; a grandson, Eric Findley (2009); a brother and sister-in-law, Don and Patricia Findley; a sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Duane Walters; a brother-in-law, Ed Flattery Jr; and a sister-in-law, Marie Bay.

A private graveside service was held at Osborn Cemetery in Lovilia.

