Dallas Center-Grimes Runs Away With Early Lead In Victory

by William Gormally

Oskaloosa Indians Freshman fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 10-3 loss to Dallas Center-Grimes on Friday.

The Oskaloosa Indians Freshman struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Dallas Center-Grimes, giving up ten runs.

Dallas Center-Grimes pulled away for good with three runs in the second inning and scored four runs in the fourth inning.

Griffin Snitker took the loss for Oskaloosa Indians Freshman. The righty surrendered four runs on three hits over two innings, striking out one.

Caden Johnson, Garrett Roethler, Wyatt Grubb, Jaden DeRonde, Nolan Scott, and Trevor Willet each collected one hit to lead Oskaloosa Indians Freshman.

Oskaloosa Indians Freshman Falls To Dallas Center-Grimes After Intense High-Scoring Game

Oskaloosa Indians Freshman couldn’t quite get the job done against Dallas Center-Grimes and lost 21-7.

Oskaloosa Indians Freshman opened up scoring in the first inning. Wyatt Grubb tripled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Jackson Shafer took the loss for Oskaloosa Indians Freshman. The pitcher went one inning, allowing nine runs on six hits and striking out two.

Oskaloosa Indians Freshman saw the ball well today, racking up nine hits in the game. Grubb and Grady Kool each racked up multiple hits for Oskaloosa Indians Freshman. Kool and Grubb each managed two hits to lead Oskaloosa Indians Freshman.