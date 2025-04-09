“Creating Buzz: The Joy, Ease, and Challenge of Supporting Pollinators”

Presentation at the Environmental Learning Center

Oskaloosa, IA — April 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM — Join us at the Environmental Learning Center, 2342 Hwy 92, on April 11 for an engaging and inspiring presentation titled “Creating Buzz: The Joy, Ease, and Challenge of Supporting Pollinators” with Jamie Beyer, Lifetime Master Gardener and President of the Central Iowa Beekeepers Association. Beyer is also a recipient of the Spencer Award from the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture, recognizing his dedication to conservation and sustainable agriculture.

Pollinators such as butterflies, hummingbirds, native bees, and honey bees play a crucial role in maintaining healthy ecosystems—but they need our help! In this lively and informative presentation, Beyer will explore how everyone can take simple steps to support these vital species.

Attendees will learn about:

The joys of planting nectar-rich flowers

Easy ways to reduce the use of sprays

How embracing natural landscapes can create thriving habitats for pollinators

Whether you’re an experienced gardener, a renter, or simply curious about helping nature, this presentation promises to leave you feeling motivated and empowered to make a difference.

As Beyer often says:

“Diversity is the key to stability,” and “the more you know, the less you mow!”

Event Details:

What: Creating Buzz: The Joy, Ease, and Challenge of Supporting Pollinators

When: April 11, 2025

Where: Environmental Learning Center, 2342 Hwy 92, Oskaloosa, IA

Speaker: Jamie Beyer, Master Gardener and President, Central Iowa Beekeepers Association

This event is free and open to the public.