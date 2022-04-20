Council Moves Forward On South East Connector Grant

by Ken Allsup

April 19th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa City Council met in a regular session on Monday at 6 pm inside the council chambers of city hall.

The Council approved and authorized the application for a State of Iowa Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy Grant (RISE) for the US 63 – IA 23 Connector Project.

Councilmember Bob Drost explained that the City’s participation and investment is “A small price to pay” for helping to reduce truck traffic in downtown Oskaloosa, calling it “a positive impact.”

“This is one that for all the disagreements that we do have, this is one that we all agree on the benefits of it, and willing to work together to get it done,” added Drost.

The measure passed unanimously, and the same language was passed earlier in the day by the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors.

The Council considered and approved a request to vacate the alley located at 207 South 3rd Street, the St. James Episcopal Church location so that the church could pave it for better access to their church.

The motion to allow the vacation and sale of the alley passed unanimously.

The Council also approved the sale of city-owned property adjacent to 433 North 6th Street to Anthony and Diane Erwin for $500.

The Council rejected an offer from Robinson Outdoor for a perpetual easement to build a digital billboard on city-owned property located at 204 North C Street.

Council approved payment of $17,902.29 to SVPA for services completed on the Early Childhood Recreation and Education Center.

Council lastly approved payment of $3,500.00 to Helm Mechanical for services completed on the Early Childhood Recreation and Education Center.