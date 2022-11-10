Council Getting Closer To Adopting the 2022 Comprehensive Plan

by Ken Allsup

November 8, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa City Council met in a regular session on Monday evening at city hall.

Charlie Cowel from RDG Planning & Design made a presentation to the Council about the progress of the comprehensive plan, which he states is nearly ready for adoption by the Council.

He says the next two meetings could be the public hearings for the plan.

The City’s current comprehensive plan was adopted in 2000, and cities often work to have updated plans every 20 years.

The plan has been steered by a group primarily made up of community members, and the public has had the opportunity to give input through surveys or public events around the community.

The comprehensive plan was built using the Iowa Smart Planning principles, which are in the Iowa code for communities to follow, and recommended updating the plan before 2040.

If you want to see what planners have been working on and the input along the way, it’s visible on the following website. Plan Osky