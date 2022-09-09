Council Approves Nearly $500k In Payments For Recreation Center

by Ken Allsup

September 9th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – After a closed session on Tuesday evening, the Oskaloosa City Council authorized payment of nearly half-a-million dollars to Graphite Construction Group for work completed.

The Recreation Center opening is long overdue as the General Contractor Graphite Construction Group and the City of Oskaloosa have battled over the swimming pools that are a significant part of the project.

The City’s architect SVPA did not approve the pay applications. The City’s proposal said, “The lack of certification by the project architect, and construction disputes between the City and Graphite, the City may choose to pay Graphite for Payment Applications Nos. 24-26 while reserving the right to seek return of some or all of these payments from Graphite.”

“Graphite and the City’s Owner’s Representative have indicated that making payment may help facilitate bringing subcontractors back to the job site to complete punch list items that are still outstanding. Payment subject to the pay agreement would not mean the owner agrees that payment is owed under the contract.”

One Council member, Charlie Comfort, voted no to the pay applications, with Lisa Ossian voting no on the final pay application.

Comfort explained his vote in a statement to Oskaloosa News after the council meetings.

“I can understand and appreciate the logic behind why it would be appropriate to vote in favor of the pay agreement and pay applications, particularly if it does facilitate getting subcontractors back on site. However, I have also spoken to numerous individuals over the past few weeks who have expressed to me their concerns about the current progress with the Rec Center project. I share their concerns. I could not in good conscience vote to approve the pay applications or pay request, for the reasons outlined by our architect in their letter declining to certify the pay application, as well as based on the feedback I have heard from my constituents.”