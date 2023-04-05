Council Approves Budgets And Paving Project

by Ken Allsup

April 4th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa City Council met Monday evening, April 3rd, 2023.

The first order of business was the swearing-in of Oskaloosa’s newest police officer, Stephanie Nuno.

Nuno was born and raised in Ottumwa, where she graduated high school in 2020. She then attended Indian Hills Community College and graduated with an AA. She spent a year working as Residential Officer at the Ottumwa Residential Facility before being hired by the Oskaloosa Police Department.

After approving a resolution to amend the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, the Council passed a resolution adopting the annual budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

In January of this year, the Council met to discuss the projects and priorities and how they would fund those during its budget sessions.

The Capital Improvement budget rings in at just over 9.5 million dollars and outlines things such as vehicle replacement and other equipment for public safety.

Equipment for the Street Department and pavement improvements, such as the over 1 million dollars into the 3-lane conversion, are all part of the Capital Improvement budget.

Public facilities such as the library will have improvements to the reading garden, and the parks department equipment replacement needs are outlined.

You can see the entire document at the following link – Capital Improvement Program -https://www.oskaloosaiowa.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/10958?fileID=28316

The Council then approved an agreement with Mahaska County for an overlay project along Old Highway 163, where the impact on the city’s budget would be $109,531.05, and will utilize the Road Use Fund to pay for the repairs.

The Council also approved the rezoning of property owned by Musco in the vicinity of 212 2nd Avenue West from CC Community Commercial to DC Downtown Commercial.

“The rezoning area includes the MCG building with parking areas, part of Musco’s parking area and building, Penn Centre Theater, Musco’s facilities shop, and adjoining vacant lots. The application states the request is to resolve split-zoning on the Musco campus and that DC zoning is more conducive regarding setbacks and site coverage.”

The Council then adjourned until their next scheduled meeting on April 17th, 2023.