Council Also Approves Agreement With Greater Des Moines Partnership

by Ken Allsup

September 9, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa City Council approved an agreement with the Greater Des Moines Partnership on Tuesday evening.

The membership is a joint membership with Mahaska County, which claims it could be a benefit for the upcoming certified site in the industrial park located in the southeast part of Oskaloosa.

“The Partnership is available to assist with the site certification process. We have a long history of experience and success with promoting certified sites to business prospects,” the Partnership explained to the council.

Examples of the projects the Partnership has been a part of include two new industries in Norwalk, Amazon coming to Bondurant, and spec buildings in Perry.

As the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors heard earlier in the morning, the Partnership would also aid local governments with legislative advocacy and more contact with the Des Moines community.

Also included in the Partnership is community and regional marketing, research assistance, and professional development.

The total cost for Mahaska County and the city of Oskaloosa is $7500, or $3750 per entity for the fiscal year.