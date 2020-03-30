Cook Inducted Into Indian Hills Academy

OTTUMWA — Benjamin Ahrens and Kinsey Cook of Oskaloosa were among the Indian Hills Community College students inducted into the Indian Hills Academy in March. Even though the scheduled banquet to induct the latest group into the Academy had to be canceled, the 18 inductees were still recognized individually for their acceptance.

The Academy honors arts and sciences and criminal justice students for their exceptional academic performance.

