Connie Kay Zimmerman

July 18, 1948 – January 27, 2022

New Sharon, Iowa | Age 73

Connie Zimmerman, 73 of New Sharon passed away Thursday morning, January 27, 2022 at her home. Connie Kay Zimmerman, the daughter of Jack Smith and Esther (Koeppen) Smith Thornton, was born on July 18, 1948 in New Sharon, Iowa.

Connie graduated from North Mahaska High School in 1966 and then attended Iowa School of Beauty in Des Moines receiving her cosmology license.

Connie was married to Les Zimmerman in March of 1968. They later divorced.

Connie worked at several salons in Oskaloosa and New Sharon before opening her salon, Total Image, in New Sharon in 2001.

She enjoyed riding horses, watching NASCAR, attending dances, doing yardwork, cleaning, organizing and decorating her house for every season. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and never missed an activity or ballgame her grandchildren were involved in; especially their basketball games.

She was an active member of the Union Mills Christian Church where she was a big part of decorating the church, helping with funeral luncheons and serving on several church committees. Connie was also a member of the Eagles Club in Ottumwa and the New Sharon Saddle Club. Connie was blessed to have the best clients. For nearly 20 years, she helped take care of one of her clients, Darlene Kirchner, by taking her to her appointments and helping her with whatever she needed.

Connie’s memory will be cherished by her children, Marcy (Clay) Grandia of Oskaloosa and Jeff Zimmerman of New Sharon; her grandchildren: Trenton Grandia, Chase Grandia and Cain Grandia; her mother, Esther Thornton of New Sharon; her siblings: Don (Pam) Smith of New Sharon; Jack (Donna) Smith of New Sharon and Cathy (Rick) Keiser of Thompson Station, TN; several nieces and nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Smith; two brothers, Rod Smith and Rick Smith; and a daughter in infancy, Christina Zimmerman.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the New Sharon Lighthouse Church with Pastor Josh Martin officiating.

Burial will be held in the Union Mills Cemetery at Union Mills.

Visitation will begin after noon on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the New Sharon Lighthouse Church with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Holland-Coble Funeral Home of New Sharon is in charge of arrangements.