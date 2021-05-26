Congratulations to the 2021 Oskaloosa Seal of Biliteracy Earners

Seniors: Jazmin Chavez, Sophia Dykstra, Cecilia Nicolas, Carter Parks, and Linette Ramirez.

Juniors: Fatima Lopez-Ornelas and Nayeli Nicolas.

Freshman: Karter Flaherty.

The Seal of Biliteracy is awarded to students that demonstrate literacy in English and another language through a standardized assessment. All of this year’s earners demonstrated proficiency in speaking, listening, writing, and reading of Spanish through the Assessment of Performance toward Proficiency in Languages (AAPPL) and English through proficient ELA and Reading scores on the ISASP. The students receive the seal (pictured) on their diploma, are honored at graduation, and are able to list this award when applying for scholarships.