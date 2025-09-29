Concert on the Square Celebrates 10th Year with Thousands in Attendance

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The community gathered downtown over Labor Day weekend to celebrate the 10th Concert on the Square, an event that has grown into a signature tradition for Oskaloosa. Organizer Wyndell Campbell reflected on the milestone, calling this year’s turnout and support “extremely positive.”

Attendance remained steady with estimates again in the 6,000 to 7,000 range, according to preliminary data. Campbell noted that visitors came not only from Mahaska County but from across the Midwest. Carloads arrived from as far as Missouri and Nebraska, and some out-of-state groups made Oskaloosa part of a multi-stop concert weekend. “The word about how great our event is really starting to spread,” Campbell said, pointing out that what began as a local gathering has grown into a regional draw.

Though storms threatened throughout the evening, the square remained largely dry. Lightning forced a pair of delays, but the concert pressed on. Performers Cade Thompson, Charlie Reynolds, Tim Timmons, and Ben Fuller took the stage, marking the most artists ever featured in a single year. Large video screens improved visibility across the square, ensuring even those seated in the back could enjoy the performances.

Campbell emphasized the collaboration that makes Concert on the Square possible. Local churches, volunteers, sponsors, and city support all played roles. From setting up games for children to operating sound and video equipment, dozens of individuals and groups contributed. Campbell described the event as designed to “bring our community together,” in contrast to the many pressures that often divide people today.

Organizers are already planning for next year’s event, which will be the 11th Concert on the Square. Artists are expected to be announced in May 2026. Campbell encouraged residents and visitors alike to mark their calendars for Labor Day Saturday. He also noted that dedicated fans were already claiming spots early in the morning this year. “We had lawn chairs in place at 4 a.m.,” Campbell said, adding that it spoke volumes about how deeply the community values the event.