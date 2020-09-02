Community Rally’s Around Young Accident Victim

Oskaloosa, Iowa – You may have seen the lemonade stands, bake sales, and GoFund me page to help the family of Zoe Doty.

Zoe is a young lady that was injured in an accident on July 31st at her grandpa’s farm.

She was life-flighted from the scene, with her mother, Bobbie Doty, at her side.

Zoe suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of the accident. Her occipital bone was fractured, requiring surgery.

Shannon Doty is Zoe’s father, and he sat down with Oskaloosa News and talked about how Zoe and the family are doing.

He talked about that long lonely drive from Davenport, where he was that day, to the hospital in Des Moines. “I had a million things going through my mind.”

Shannon says he’s been “dumbfounded.”

The family has appreciated the outreach for people, some who they don’t even know, or never heard of, acquaintances, and others just wanting to do something to reach out and try to help.

Zoe loves receiving cards, and her parents have to read them to her as soon as they get them.

“Her personality’s coming back. It was good to see.”

Since our interview, Zoe has continued to fight, and you can catch up with all the latest on the GoFundMe page set up to help the family deal with the costs associated with travel, lost work, and more.

Follow Zoe and her progress on their GoFundMe page HERE – https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-fundraising-event-for-zoe-doty