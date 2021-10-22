Coe sweeps Central volleyball team

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Central College volleyball team dropped an American Rivers Conference match Friday night at Coe College 25-20, 26-24, 25-10.

The Kohawks (19-7, 6-1 American Rivers Conference) ended a four-game winning streak for the Dutch (13-9, 3-3 conference).

“I think we did a lot of things well enough to win and be competitive, except for our serve pass” coach Jeanne Czipri said. “You cannot win a match if you lose in that phase. Your offense really can’t run on all of its cylinders without that first touch.”

Libero Landry Luhring (senior, Grundy Center) had 20 digs and setter Amanda Smith (junior, Tipton) had 14 assists. Smith added a pair of service aces.

Krissa Larson (senior, outside hitter, Waverly, Waverly-Shell Rock HS) had nine kills on 35 attempts, registering a .143 hitting percentage. Natalie Gaszynski (junior, outside hitter, Huntley, Ill.) had five kills.

Middle hitter Hallie Uhlig (senior, Colorado Springs, Colo., Palmer Ridge HS) matched a season-high with six blocks. Gaszynski and Taryn Hintz (sophomore, outside hitter, Primghar, South O’Brien HS) also assisted on three blocks.

Central heads to Waverly for a match with No. 5 Wartburg College at 11 a.m.