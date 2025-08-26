Clow Valve Unveils $80 Million Foundry Expansion in Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Clow Valve held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, August 22, to celebrate the opening of its long-anticipated $80 million foundry expansion, a project that officials say secures local jobs, doubles production capacity, and ensures the company’s role as one of Oskaloosa’s economic anchors for decades to come.

The event drew local leaders, including Mayor Dave Krutzfeldt, representatives from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, and the Greater Des Moines Partnership. The expansion, which broke ground in 2023, was supported in part by the state’s High Quality Jobs Program, designed to help Iowa businesses modernize and grow.

Modernization and Growth

The new 36,000-square-foot addition replaces outdated equipment from the 1960s and 70s with modern, automated control systems. The upgrade not only boosts efficiency and nearly doubles output but also enhances sustainability measures and improves safety and ergonomics for employees.

Clow Valve’s Vice President and General Manager Mark Willett underscored the significance of the project during the ceremony. “The opening of our foundry expansion represents a shared vision for growth and innovation in Iowa with the support of our community partners and significant investment by McWane,” Willett said. “Clow Valve is proud to reinforce our commitment to Oskaloosa and continue to contribute to the growth of our local community as a leading high-quality, American-made waterworks and fire hydrants.”

Local Impact

Founded in 1878, Clow Valve employs more than 450 people in Oskaloosa. The company reports an annual payroll exceeding $43 million and an overall economic impact of more than $150 million each year. By investing in this expansion, Clow is not only retaining current jobs but also positioning itself to meet growing demand for American-made waterworks infrastructure.

A Legacy Secured

The Oskaloosa foundry is one of the largest employers in Mahaska County, and its expansion is seen as a milestone for both the company and the community. Local leaders noted that the investment reflects confidence in Oskaloosa’s workforce and ensures that Clow’s nearly 150-year history in the city will continue well into the future.