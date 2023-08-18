City of Oskaloosa designated as a 2024 Iowa Thriving Community!

On August 15, 2023, the Iowa Finance Authority announced the City of Oskaloosa as a 2024 Iowa Thriving Community… Oskaloosa was one out of 11 communities in Iowa to receive this designation. This announcement means a lot for Oskaloosa, as it will provide incentives for future developers searching for tax credits to develop in our community. Thank you to everyone involved who helped to achieve this designation, and thank you to everyone who invests in our city to make Oskaloosa a THRIVING COMMUNITY! Please take time to view the staff presentation given to the Iowa Finance Authority to help achieve this designation.

You can view the presentation by following this LINK HERE.