City Looks To Remove Feral Cats From Park While Also Considering Additions To Pet Ordinance

April 29th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – A feral cat project in Edmundson Park has gained some controversy.

In June 2015, Christy Smith and Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter Director Lindsey Sime received an ASPCA grant for the feral cat colony. The grant covered having the animals trapped, spayed/neutered, and vaccinated. The grant also helps to cover ongoing needs like food.

When we first reported on the colony in 2015, there were 15 cats. Supporters of the project say there are just 6 of those cats remaining.

The program is called a TNRM program for trap, neuter, release, and monitoring.

For the City of Oskaloosa, the concern for them was making sure the shelter near the cat colony is clean and accessible, and able to be rented.

“On Friday, April 21st, 2023, two of our employees went to assess the shelters at Edmundson Park for needed repairs. Upon arriving at Shelter C, other known as the “cat shelter”; it was apparent that this shelter was in dire need of attention. Immediately, eyes are drawn to the picnic tables which are extremely unsanitary. It was brought to our attention by our parks staff, that a group of cat supporters have been using this shelter to take care of a “colony” of feral cats. They have been dumping wet and dry cat food over all surfaces of the shelter,” the City says in a document provided to Oskaloosa News.

“We have received reports that in the past there was an agreement between the City and the group taking care of the cats, however we have not been able to find any written records of this agreement. The City would like to express that we care for these animals, and do not want to see any harm come to them. However, we must keep the public’s best interest in mind. So, we have asked that the shelters be removed, and the cats be relocated. We are giving the public one week to have the area cleaned and the cats relocated. We expect all residents in Oskaloosa to upkeep their properties, and we want to hold ourselves accountable to the same level. We want the public to be able to fully enjoy our park. We only ask that the public refrain from using public property in this manner,” the document from the City explained.

Todd and Dee Hoke, who have been helping tend to the cat colony, along with Christy Smith, sat and spoke with us. Smith was unable to join us for the interview.

Cheryl Holub, a supporter, also joined the conversation.

The Hoke’s said the City initially gave them less than 24 hours to remove the cats this past Wednesday. Then, after some discussion, the City said the group would have a week to rehome the cats.

The Hoke’s said the City doesn’t want to work with them and others to keep the colony in place. “Some of them [cats] have been here their whole lives,” explained Dee Hoke.

The group captures and submits new cats that arrive in the area to Stephen Memorial Animal Shelter. “Because if you don’t, the strays will start multiplying litters,” explained Todd Hoke.

“If we don’t do it here, who’s going to do it? And you’re gonna have a bigger issue down the road,” added Todd.

Holub said she has offered herself to the City and Stephen Memorial animal shelter to utilize her experience with TNRM programs. She says such programs provide a humane way of controlling stray cat populations.

“It’s an internationally recognized program, and it’s the most effective,” says Holub. “We’ve had success throughout the world and in history to control the stray cat population.”

According to the ASPCA website, “TNRM is the method of humanely trapping community cats, having them spayed or neutered and vaccinated against rabies, and then returning them to their managed location to live out their lives. TNRM also involves a cat caretaker who provides food and monitors the cats’ wellbeing as well as identifying and quickly trapping new intact cats. TNRM has been shown to be the most humane, efficient way of stabilizing community cat populations. By sterilizing at least 75% of cats in a group within a six-month period (and continuing to sterilize at least 75% of the remaining intact cats), TNRM helps stabilize the population of community cats and, over time, reduce the number of cats. The goal is to sterilize all cats present and monitor the location for any intact newcomers.”

Moving the cats to a new location may be tricky, explains Holub, “It would not be my recommendation to move them, especially because they’re at the end of their life. If they were three years old and they had a whole lifetime ahead of them. Sure.”

Regarding the sanitation complaints at the shelter, the volunteers are offering to move the feeding program away from the park shelter.

Another concern was the cat shelters, their condition, and any potential hazards to humans they may pose.

Holub says that volunteers could build newer shelters for animals that are aesthetically pleasing.

“We just need to have conversations, instead of when you’ve got two sides pitted against each other; there’s not a whole lot that’s going to get accomplished,” said Holub.

“We just want to compromise, says Todd Hoke. “We’re willing to work with the City.”

“There’s lots of people who have said, they’d like to come here and see the cats,” added Dee Hoke.

On Monday evening, the Oskaloosa City Council will hear about the cat colony situation and consider updating a city code concerning pets in the city parks.

Staff is seeking direction from Council to amend current City Code 6.04.050 to include further restrictions adding but not limited to the following items:

1) No animals shall be allowed within 50 feet of any pool, park shelter, playground, or ball field in a city park, except service animals.

2) No animal shall be allowed in any area of a city park unless it is attached to a leash not more than 6 feet in length and of sufficient strength to restrain the animal when the leash is held by a person capable of restraining and controlling the animal, unless the city park is designated by the Oskaloosa City Council as an off-leash park.

3) No animal shelters shall be placed in a city park.

The Oskaloosa City Council will meet at 6 pm, May 1st, 2023, in the Council Chambers of Oskaloosa City Hall.